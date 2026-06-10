The mental health of students is a development imperative—and we have what's needed to secure it

India’s greatest asset is also its greatest responsibility. Nearly half the country’s population is under 25. This holds the potential for a generational economic leap—but that potential is contingent on something tacitly acknowledged but not explicitly stated: the social and emotional health of children and adolescents as they navigate an increasingly demanding world.
The warning signs deserve attention. Available evidence points to a growing burden of mental health challenges among school-going children, compounded by the structural pressures of academic competition, digital over-exposure and the erosion of traditional support networks.
The institutions meant to address this—helplines, counselling services, child protection frameworks—are real and valuable. The Supreme Court established a National Task Force in 2025 to address students’ mental health; the ministries of women and child development and education operate national helplines; and civil society has contributed enormously. The architecture exists. The question is whether it reaches children at a scale and in a form they will actually use.