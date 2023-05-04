Last month the Tamil Nadu Assembly amended the Factory Act,1948 to extend the daily working-hours limit from 8 to 12 in select companies. A few weeks earlier the Karnataka Assembly had passed similar amendments to increase the working-hours limit from 9 to 12 (while retaining the 48-hour weekly cap), allowing women to work night shifts, and increasing the limit for overtime work over a three-month period from 75 to 145 hours.

These changes were made at the insistence of Apple and other large global manufacturers. But strong opposition from trade unions and political parties forced the Tamil Nadu government to put the amendments on hold. Then on May 1 Chief Minister M K Stalin announced their withdrawal.

The next day the Congress hit out against the “anti-labour policies" of the BJP government in Karnataka while releasing its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections there. It said it would repeal the amendments that sought to increase working hours within a year of forming the government.

Whatever the outcome of the election, the amendments passed in Karnataka are now under a cloud. It is entirely possible that the state will make a U-turn, as has happened in Tamil Nadu.

The developments in the two states reinforce India’s reputation for policy flip-flops, uncertainty and unpredictability. They also serve as a reminder about the stark differences in the working conditions of organised labour and its unorganised counterpart, which forms the bulk of the workforce.

The withdrawals would benefit only the handful of organised-sector workers hired as per the regulations. Working conditions at most jobs in India don’t meet the prescribed standards anyway, because Indian manufacturers have largely found ways to circumvent legal protections and safeguards for labourers by hiring workers through vendors, as documented by economists such as Radhicka Kapoor.

But global companies do not bend laws this way. The southern states in fact introduced the legal changes to attract investments from large global manufacturers – especially Apple, which has been manufacturing in India since 2017 – that have long complained about the country’s “outdated" labour laws.

According to reports in the Financial Times, Apple and its manufacturing partner Foxconn were among companies pressing for relaxations in labour rules along the lines of China’s. Foxconn has a plant in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, Pegatron’s manufacturing unit is in Chennai, and Wistron’s is near Bengaluru.

Global manufacturers are looking to diversify at least some of their supply chains away from China. States are keen to lay out the red carpet. However, they must rethink their strategy first. Despite the demands of the manufacturers, changes in working hours are unlikely to be among their key considerations when choosing the location of a new factory.

Chinese supply chains are highly complex, as revealed by a series of reports in the Financial Times earlier this year. They depict how entrenched Apple’s supply chain is in China and why it will be difficult to replicate it elsewhere. Apple depends on China for more than 90% of the output of key products and earns about a fifth of its revenue there — $74 billion last year.

Guangdong, where Apple’s component-makers are largely located, offers world-beating efficiency in customs clearances and turnaround time at ports. Provincial governments in China offer preferential policies, such as tax-exemptions, apartment complexes for migrant labour, warehouses, highways and airports to Apple’s component-makers.

Back in 2010, Apple copped international criticism following a series of reports about “iSlavery", said the FT report mentioned above, after more than a dozen workers died of suicide at component-making factories in China, which have gruelling schedules. But weak labour protections are now a miniscule part of China’s lure. The use of robots is on the rise, and automation is only going to increase.

Weaker labour protections, therefore, cannot be the way to attract investments. Instead, states must strive for better compliance with labour-protection regulations to curb the exploitation of workers. The eight-hour work day was adopted by the International Labour Organization in 1919 and most of the civilised world still adheres to it.

All the same, labour inspectors must be reined in to prevent corruption and reduce red tape. Uninterrupted power supply, improved infrastructure and logistics are non-negotiables and will go a long way in attracting investments.