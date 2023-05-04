Merely changing labour laws won’t draw Apple and Co to India4 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Without uninterrupted power supply, better infrastructure and highly efficient logistics it will be all but impossible to lure global manufacturers away from China in significant numbers
Last month the Tamil Nadu Assembly amended the Factory Act,1948 to extend the daily working-hours limit from 8 to 12 in select companies. A few weeks earlier the Karnataka Assembly had passed similar amendments to increase the working-hours limit from 9 to 12 (while retaining the 48-hour weekly cap), allowing women to work night shifts, and increasing the limit for overtime work over a three-month period from 75 to 145 hours.
