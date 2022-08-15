Mergers and acquisition schemes – delays will kill!

Between the initial application admission and petition admission stage, shareholders and creditors meetings are to be held unless dispensed with by the NCLT; in private companies where there are shareholders and creditors who have consented in writing, logically, these meetings should be dispensed with. In case these are not dispensed with, one often needlessly goes through processes which are not required. For example, there have been situations where creditors have been paid off after the scheme has been filed, still meetings are insisted upon; would any creditor with any commercial sense want to attend a meeting where he has been paid off? The answer is an obvious no, but the commercial reality of this seems to be lost and causes huge harassment needlessly and of no benefit to anyone. Further, in cases where majority creditors have already provided their consent, holding a meeting poses an operational challenge in terms of sending out notices, ensuring attendance etc. especially for companies which have numerous creditors. Therefore, these kind of issues (i.e. need to dispense with shareholders and creditors meetings, in case where they have consented or no prejudice is caused to their interest), need to be addressed through a circular or similar mechanism.