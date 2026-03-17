The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) February 2026 amendments of its Credit Facilities Directions, together with the overhaul of its framework for external commercial borrowings (ECBs), has recast India’s acquisition finance regime and opened a regulated channel for bank-led acquisitions.
Mergers and acquisitions get a boost: RBI’s new framework should deepen India’s market for buyout finance
SummaryNew acquisition finance rules announced by India’s central bank let banks fund strategic buyouts under a set of conditions. The Reserve Bank of India’s guardrails on leverage, exposure and recourse signal that while funding may get easier, prudence remains paramount.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) February 2026 amendments of its Credit Facilities Directions, together with the overhaul of its framework for external commercial borrowings (ECBs), has recast India’s acquisition finance regime and opened a regulated channel for bank-led acquisitions.
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