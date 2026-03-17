Mergers and acquisitions get a boost: RBI’s new framework should deepen India’s market for buyout finance

RBI’s new directions allow banks in India to extend ‘acquisition finance’ to non-financial corporates in the country or their subsidiary or step-down special purpose vehicles (SPVs) so that they can acquire strategic ‘control’ through equity shares or compulsorily convertible debentures in a domestic or foreign target, where the transaction is a long-term strategic investment for value creation. Incremental acquisitions that cross thresholds of 26%, 51%, 75% or 90% of voting rights are covered by this.