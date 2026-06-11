Meritocracy myth? America's severely under-represented women in C-suite jobs should raise eyebrows

Back in 2008, there were 12 women running Fortune 500 companies. Even though that equalled a measly 2.4%, it was still progress. A decade earlier, that number was 0.4%, or just two women—Jill Barad at Mattel and Marion Sandler at Golden West Financial.
I remember these stats well because at the time I had just started at Fortune, where one of my first assignments was working on its ‘Most Powerful Women in Business’ list that tracked the comings and goings of the handful of women who had managed to claw their way into the C-suite.
Since then, I have used the count of female CEOs as a telling—albeit imperfect—measure of the advancement of women in corporate America.
This year’s number was just published and it is alarming. Women run 55 Fortune 500 companies, or 11%. Objectively, this is an improvement. But if the growth continues at the same pace, it would take about 100 years for women to reach parity with men.