Meritocracy myth? America's severely under-represented women in C-suite jobs should raise eyebrows

Taken alone, you could argue the stagnation is just a blip and not a broader sign that the hard-fought gains for women in business are stalling. That does not appear to be what is happening. When you look at other gauges of progress, it becomes clear that in many cases we are seeing not just a flatlining but a full-on backslide: For the second year in a row, the gender pay gap has widened—the first consecutive increase in the gap since the 1960s.