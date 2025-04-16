The best don’t always rise to the top but merit isn’t a lost cause

In any field—be it business, politics, administration, academia or civil society—there is an unspoken assumption that those at the highest echelons are there because they are suitable for those roles and are highly competent. This belief is so deeply ingrained that we rarely question it. Yet, a closer look reveals a different reality: the upper tiers of any field are not exclusively populated by the best and most suitable. Instead, they reflect a normal distribution—some are extraordinarily capable, many are middling and many are incompetent or even dangerous.