Message for managers of other people’s money: Read the economy right
Summary
- Overall economic performance differs from how an economy’s constituent parts are faring. India grew at 8.2% in 2023-24, but growth has been largely inequitable. Voters don’t vote by data but can feel of the impact of key variables on their lives.
Late last weekend, I happened to meet someone who makes his money by managing other people’s money (OPM). He asked: “Why did the Bharatiya Janata Party not get a majority in the Lok Sabha, despite the economy growing by more than 8%?" A simplistic answer to this would be that many voters don’t take economic data into account before voting.