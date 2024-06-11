Message for managers of other people’s money: Read the economy right

While India’s economy grew at 8.2% in 2023-24, this growth has been largely inequitable. To see this, those in the OPM business need to look beyond the economic growth figure. Take the case of private consumption expenditure. Over the years, it has formed around 55-60% of India’s economy. In 2023-24, it grew 4% (adjusted for inflation), the slowest since 2002-03 if we ignore the pandemic year of 2020-21.