Message for software engineers: Think twice before quitting your job this year
The overall message to software engineers is clear: It may be unwise to quit one’s job this year.
Outsourcing is India’s most outwardly focused industry. So, it’s only natural that fears of a global recession should make analysts wary of large software firms like Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.