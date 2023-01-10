Message for software engineers: Think twice before quitting your job this year

Still, the Mumbai-based company is not taking any chances. It pruned its employee base by a little more than 2,000, the first shrinkage in headcount since June 2020. From about 23% six months ago, TCS has managed to lift its operating margin to 24.5%. But profitability is only one part of the story; investors also need to get a more definitive read on the overall order book. For both TCS and its Bengaluru-based rival Infosys, analysts are projecting dollar revenue growth of around 10% in the coming financial year.