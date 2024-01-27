Messy Sony-Zee breakup shows in business as in love partings are never easy

It is a useful example to keep in mind when recrimination and revenge threaten to take over reason following a deal gone sour or a corporate marriage that’s come apart. Companies now have stringent legal provisions as part of pre-nuptial agreements to take care of all eventualities including break ups. But none of these account for ego. While tweeting that the termination notice from Sony was a sign from the gods, the Goenka family is also threatening to pursue legal options to enforce the JV. That's because Sony's rejection is a bitter pill for a founder who wants to control his company with a bare 3.9% stake. Sony, in turn, probably made a bad call when it agreed, two years ago, to allow Goenka to continue as CEO of the merged entity. The $90 million termination fees it is asking for now seems gratuitous particularly since Zee is probably going to remain on the table for a while. Driven by a different entity (or entities) it could still be a possible acquisition target for Sony.