Going cheap on AI talent is no way to achieve leadership: Let’s learn from Meta
Meta’s $100 million sign-up bonuses have underscored the value of cutting-edge tech talent. Indian businesses should also be ready to pay big bucks for AI experts. Can they afford it? Can they afford not to compete?
With Meta offering up to $100 million as sign-up bonuses to hire artificial intelligence (AI) talent, it has set the new global price of intelligence. Across the US and China, compensation for top talent in AI, quantum computing and other strategic technologies has decoupled entirely from traditional salary frameworks. What was once considered an executive-level package is now being paid to domain specialists, engineers and scientists.