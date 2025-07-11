There is precedent for bold compensation in India’s business history. Two decades ago, during the retail boom, one of India’s largest conglomerates hired 15-plus marquee CEOs at salaries reportedly several times higher than their previous pay. It was a bold bet—one that catalyzed knowledge transfer, global systems and new processes. But once the infrastructure was built, the appetite for such talent faded. The notion that talent is fungible took root again. In deep tech sectors, that assumption won’t hold.