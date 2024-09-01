Opinion
Meta has impressed investors with an AI boost to its internal operations
Summary
- The shares of Microsoft, Google and Amazon have slid from their AI-driven highs as scepticism grows over AI’s earning potential for Big Tech. Meta has done relatively better by showing investors how AI has made its existing business more effective and profitable.
Mark Zuckerberg may have a history of copying of others’ ideas, but when it comes to navigating the GenAI hype cycle, he’s the one forging a smarter path.
