Will Meta's cloud debut heat up the Ambani-Adani rivalry? Here’s what’s going on in the data arena

With Mark Zuckerberg promising to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure, sceptics wondered how his social media empire would monetize that expensive bet. We now have a plausible answer. Meta is turning a capital-expenditure drag into a new revenue source.
An internal initiative dubbed ‘Meta Compute’ plans to lease out excess capacity to enterprise clients. It remains to be seen if it can make a dent in the domination of Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon over the cloud business.
But to see where the early tremors will be felt, look to India. Zuckerberg’s entry into the cloud-capacity game is about to fundamentally reshape the rivalry between two of Asia’s richest tycoons, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.
Until recently, Adani seemed to be pulling ahead in the AI infrastructure craze gripping India. He has been aggressively building out hyperscale server farms, having secured a prized partnership to provide infrastructure for Google. For a billionaire who specializes in ports, airports and power grids, moving into data centres seemed a natural progression.