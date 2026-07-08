Will Meta's cloud debut heat up the Ambani-Adani rivalry? Here’s what’s going on in the data arena

Meta’s engineers are building their proprietary silicon in Bengaluru, while Gujarat takes the lead in generating power for the token factories. That is where Adani has put up the world’s largest single-location clean-energy project as part of a $100 billion AI compute push. Now Ambani is upping the ante with a facility thrice the size of Singapore. When complete, it will be one of the lowest-cost sources of round-the-clock green power anywhere in the world, the Reliance group claims.