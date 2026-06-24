Meta’s Cred game suggests it wants a slice of India’s digital economy but is talent acquisition enough?

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has lately been reaching for his cheque book to solve strategic problems. Confronted with mounting competition in AI, for instance, Meta spent billions on talent. It recruited high-profile researchers, founders and entire teams from startups such as Dreamer, Maltbook and Scale AI (whose co-founder Alexandr Wang was asked to lead its quest for super-intelligence).
Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has lately been reaching for his cheque book to solve strategic problems. Confronted with mounting competition in AI, for instance, Meta spent billions on talent. It recruited high-profile researchers, founders and entire teams from startups such as Dreamer, Maltbook and Scale AI (whose co-founder Alexandr Wang was asked to lead its quest for super-intelligence).
Now, Zuckerberg appears to have taken a similar playbook to WhatsApp. As reported, it has invested $900 million in Indian fintech startup Cred for a minority stake and asked its founder Kunal Shah to lead the chat platform globally.
Now, Zuckerberg appears to have taken a similar playbook to WhatsApp. As reported, it has invested $900 million in Indian fintech startup Cred for a minority stake and asked its founder Kunal Shah to lead the chat platform globally.
India is central to Meta’s growth story. The US company’s apps—WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Threads—reach more than a billion active users in the country, which is also Meta AI’s largest market by usage. Alongside Google, Meta dominates the Indian market for digital advertising. Of WhatsApp’s 3.3 billion global monthly active users, a large chunk are resident here.
Yet, for all its popularity, WhatsApp was unable to grab ad revenues and has struggled to evolve into the financial powerhouse that Meta envisioned. Its choice of Kunal Shah—a serial entrepreneur with success in payments, credit and other financial services—would suggest that Meta wants to monetize WhatsApp quickly.
Could our payments ecosystem help? While 20-billion-plus monthly UPI transfers generate little direct revenue, UPI platforms also cross-sell higher-margin products such as loans, credit cards, insurance policies and mutual funds.
Yet, Meta’s game might not be UPI-led, as PhonePe and Google Pay account for nearly 80% of all traffic, while WhatsApp and Cred each have sub-1% slivers. A more plausible goal would be to position WhatsApp as a super-app that offers its chat users a range of financial services and e-com options, apart from access to AI tools.
Once digital rails globalize, Meta could possibly also offer a stablecoin-based service for cross-border transfers. Shah’s record fits the bill well for much of this. His success reveals a grasp of India’s regulatory environment, financial market psychology and merchant ecosystem. He built FreeCharge and sold it to Snapdeal in 2015. Three years later, he started Cred, a rewards-based fintech platform mostly for users with high credit scores.
Meta’s bet seems to be on the digital economy via fintech expertise that may help transform WhatsApp into a money spinner. Cred will not share its user data with WhatsApp. Even so, Meta’s move could help it stuff chat, UPI, e-com and AI into the same window. As chat-users discover what can be done within the app, new avenues for revenue could open up.
OpenAI is in pursuit of a similar strategy. However, while Meta aims to add AI to an app for chats, OpenAI began with an AI chatbot and is now adding communication, commerce and payments. Both might aspire to be the primary super-app interface for people to thrive in the digital economy.
While Meta’s WhatsApp has a larger user base than OpenAI’s ChatGPT, its big lead still needs to make big money. Recruiting startup founders can infuse fresh ideas and entrepreneurial energy, but that in itself does not create successful services.
In other words, although Meta has shown that it can attract top talent, how it translates this into sustainable business growth is the actual test it faces. As with its recent AI hiring spree, its meta- challenge is not recruitment, but execution.