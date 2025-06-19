Star chase: Why Mark Zuckerberg is deploying billions to acquire hot AI talent like Alexandr Wang for Meta
Mark Zuckerberg’s social media megacorp has put down an eye-popping $14.3 billion as a transfer fee to sign on Alexandr Wang. By buying just a 49% stake in Wang’s Scale AI, Meta has plausible deniability. It can claim it’s not an acquisition—in the context of antitrust allegations against it.
It sounded like something that should have come from the sports desk—a $14.3 billion transfer fee for a young up-and-coming prospect as Meta looks to rebuild its team for the tough season ahead. The head coach is an under-pressure Mark Zuckerberg, and the hot talent is Alexandr Wang, 28. His company is Scale AI, and Meta is taking a 49% stake, it was confirmed last week.