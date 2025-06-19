The approach may seem expensive, but it is certainly fast. Why would tech giants, seeking tighter headcounts these days, try to incubate these talents when they could just sit back and wait for special geniuses to make themselves known? Of course, there’s a risk of losing talent to a competitor—hence the jacking up of compensation to levels that only the biggest companies could afford, consolidating AI expertise in just a few of the usual places. At the same time, some smaller companies may not want to be a feeder club and might feel unfairly treated as homegrown talent disappears after receiving an email from Zuckerberg offering $10 million to sign on—which is maybe just the beginning.