Siddharth Pai: Meta is going all GPUs blazing to win the ‘superintelligence’ race
Mark Zuckerberg is doing all he can to leapfrog Generative AI and develop machines that can ‘think’. The challenge is of another order of magnitude, but the resources he’s pouring into it means he’s in the race alright.
Meta’s audacious pivot towards what it calls ‘superintelligence’ marks more than a renewal of its AI ambitions; it signals a philosophical recalibration. A few days ago, Meta unveiled a nearly $15 billion campaign to chase a future beyond conventional AI—an initiative that has seen the recruitment of Scale AI’s prodigy founder Alexandr Wang and the launch of a dedicated ‘superintelligence’ lab under the CEO’s own gaze (bit.ly/3ZHgYIh).