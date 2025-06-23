In this sense, Meta is not joining the arms race to outdo competitors in generative benchmarks. Instead, it aims to leapfrog that race for a big stake in a future where AI systems begin to think, plan, learn and remember far better. The risk is high: billions of dollars are invested, talent battles are underway and there is no guarantee that such advancements will fully materialize. Critics note that AI today fails at some straightforward tasks that any competent Class 10 school student would pass with ease.