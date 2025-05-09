WhatsApp vs Pegasus: A well deserved win for Zuckerberg
SummaryMeta’s legal victory against Israel-based NSO Group, whose Pegasus spyware was used to eavesdrop on WhatsApp accounts, marks an important precedent. It makes the business of spying look a whole lot riskier. But it won’t end high-tech snooping.
I’m not usually one to cheer for Meta, a purveyor of addictive applications, but it’s hard not to hail the seismic jolt the company just gave an even murkier world than social media: spyware. A California jury has awarded Meta’s WhatsApp $168 million in damages after its five-year legal battle against NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm.