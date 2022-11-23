Meta’s crisis stems from not telling us the whole truth1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 11:32 PM IST
Its users were largely unaware of its tracking model for ad revenues and its metaverse pivot looks weak
Just this month, US-based Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, announced a massive lay-off of 11,000 employees, about 13% of its workforce, to cut costs. Major inflection points cause tectonic shifts in institutions and the environment, with swift consequences. Meta’s troubles illustrate this.