Meta’s crisis stems from not telling us the whole truth

Just logging on to the internet creates a digital footprint that tells interested parties about our online behaviour. While users are dimly aware that websites track them using cookies, what many are not aware of is what are called third-party cookies. For instance, if you logged onto a news site and that site has a Facebook ‘like’ button on it, a cookie is placed on your device that Facebook can access. So even if you have never visited Facebook or don’t have an account, the social network still receives information on what you’ve been doing on the web. So much for all those folks who say, “I don’t have a Facebook account, why should I worry about the network having my data." From its start in 2004 to its ability to reach over a third of the world’s population, Meta’s growth has been exponential. Its attitude toward its use of personal data, however, has not changed much. Its blind spot was failing to recognize that eventually the public, regulators, competitors and others would catch on to its game.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}