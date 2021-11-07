Meta’s face recognition AI may yet metastasize

The tool in question was adopted years ago by the social network to let users ‘tag’ friends easily, with prompts identified by its DeepFace artificial intelligence (AI) that would scan uploaded images to work out who’s who and enrich its facial database. It was explicitly made an opt-in feature only in 2019, had a run-in with a local biometric privacy law in the US last year, and “growing societal concerns" have since been found to outweigh its utility. Indeed, AI-based face scanners can be put to various ends, from unlocking phones and doors to nabbing absconders and dissenters under mass surveillance, as in China. Meanwhile, the fallibility of such tools has given ‘AI’ the ring of an oxymoron. Their reliability has been found to vary by skin tone, for example. This could reflect either the science of light reflection or the folly of human biases; either way, the failure so far of this technology on diversity argues for it not to be thrust upon us. On privacy, the policy rankle has been this: While law enforcers and spy agencies can claim a public purpose for a global database of profiles tagged with face IDs, what justifies bio-invasive data being deployed by a social-media monopoly for private profit? As a default setting of law, the right to retain or sign away personal data ought to be ours.