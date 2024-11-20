Meta’s misuse of its market clout served a privacy alert to millions
Summary
- WhatsApp’s owner was fined by the Competition Commission of India for abusing its dominance of social media, but what it did to earn that penalty also sparked an online stir over privacy—the protection of which under India’s new law on personal data is keenly awaited.
News of Meta Platforms being slapped with a ₹213 crore penalty by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) was met with some degree of satisfaction by WhatsApp users who had felt bullied by its 2021 privacy-policy update that offered us no choice but to let it share our data with other platforms owned by the US-based company once called Facebook.