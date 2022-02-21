Method to the Make-in-India plan: Decoding our import tariff policy

What India wants to be and how: The Union budget for 2022-23 talks about an “Amrit Kaal", or a Vision for India at 2047, when the country is expected to become the third largest economy in the world. The government wants to boost “Make in India", reduce import dependence, and promote exports. To achieve these, the previous budget focused on Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes to scale up domestic manufacturing. Efforts have been made to reduce inverted duties in sectors like medical devices, which were hampering Make in India. More than 75% of India’s demand for medical devices is met through imports and many studies confirmed that higher import duties on raw materials/intermediate products than on finished medical devices were hampering domestic production. Stakeholder consultations organized by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier) on autonomous tariffs versus trade agreements, covering over 30 industries, confirmed that most of the issues related to inverted duties have been resolved. There remain issues in certain sectors like alcoholic beverages where both the final and intermediate products face duties and cesses of around 150% in total, which has been a concern for India’s trading partners and the domestic industry alike. While the industry was expecting this to be addressed in the recent budget, the government may use it as a bargaining tool in its ongoing trade negotiations. Addressing the problem of inverted duties over the last couple of years has led to the rationalization of customs exemptions, imposition of new tariffs and reduction in tariffs for certain products. In some sectors like electronics, this has delivered positive results. India, for example, has started manufacturing smartphones.