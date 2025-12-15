America’s greatness, or at least the White House version of it, gets costlier for others by the day. The blow taken by India’s auto exports to Mexico, whose tariffs are set to more than double next year, could also be ascribed to that project.
Mexico’s tariff walls are designed to suit America’s trade policy but Uncle Sam’s command has its limits
SummaryMexican tariffs reflect US concerns over Chinese designs. As US-reliant countries across the world fall in line with Trump’s trade reset and accept lopsided deals, strategic autonomy must continue to underpin India’s economic emergence. Here’s what we need to do.
America’s greatness, or at least the White House version of it, gets costlier for others by the day. The blow taken by India’s auto exports to Mexico, whose tariffs are set to more than double next year, could also be ascribed to that project.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More