MFs need structural changes to protect investors and ensure market integrity4 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 01:44 PM IST
- With new Sebi rules on mutual funds, late though, the regulator appears to be mindful of the need to ensure accountability.
India’s financial sector regulators have often come under fire for playing catch up. True, it is unrealistic to expect those tasked with oversight of the financial markets to always be a step ahead of nimble market players attempting to game the system or skirting rules.