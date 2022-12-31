MFs need structural changes to protect investors and ensure market integrity

The new Sebi rules relating to insider trading and mutual fund units which kicked in on November.24 clearly say that those in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information would not be permitted to trade in mutual fund units when either the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the scheme could get affected or the interests of unit holders could get compromised. What makes this case unique is that the regulatory finding that the compliance officer of the fund house, the person mandated to ensure adherence to all rules and regulations, was “ sleeping at the wheel“. The amount involved may be piddly going by past cases of insider trading violations, but serious enough to raise questions as to whether this relatively light rap on the knuckles is adequate regulatory punishment in a case of serious governance failure and integrity. Could it be because of the recent vintage of the mutual fund insider trading rules and the violations having taken place during the period when this rule did not cover mutual funds?