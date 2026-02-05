MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G: The overhaul of India’s rural job guarantee needs field trials before its full rollout
The budget slashed MGNREGA funding in preparation of a switch to the new VB-G RAM G scheme, which has been allotted much more money. Given the latter’s key changes, notably its harvest-season pause, it should undergo phased trials before it’s fully rolled out.
The recent budget marks a shift in India’s approach to short-term state-backed employment support. It has reduced funds for the scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which is expected to be phased out, to ₹30,000 crore from last year’s spending of ₹88,000 crore and allocated over ₹95,000 crore to the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin (VB-G RAM G) scheme that will replace it.