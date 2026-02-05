How large is the pool of unmet demand for work under MGNREGA that remains invisible in the scheme’s official statistics? This can be inferred from rural unemployment rates. In 2023-24, 2.5% of working-age men in rural India were unemployed; that is, they were looking for work but did not find it. Women’s unemployment was also low, at 1.2%. However, this masks the fact that around 37% of women were not seeking work, partly discouraged by the unavailability of suitable jobs. In contrast, less than 2% of men were not looking for work.