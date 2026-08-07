The Iran war has provided at least two clear economic lessons. It has exposed the steep costs of being reliant on fossil fuels, highlighting the need for countries to diversify their homegrown energy sources, including solar and wind power. And it has shown what US commerce could look like freed from the Jones Act, one of the most counterproductive protectionist measures of the last century.
Michael Bloomberg: America needs to repeal rather than just suspend a rusty old shipping law
SummaryAn old law framed to shield the US shipping industry, the Jones Act of 1920, was suspended after the Iran war broke out. That it’s an economic dead-weight is amply clear now that fresh evidence is in. So why not jettison it for good?
The Iran war has provided at least two clear economic lessons. It has exposed the steep costs of being reliant on fossil fuels, highlighting the need for countries to diversify their homegrown energy sources, including solar and wind power. And it has shown what US commerce could look like freed from the Jones Act, one of the most counterproductive protectionist measures of the last century.
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