We have a saying at Bloomberg, one we brought with us to New York City Hall: “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.” The federal government is now in danger of proving just how much truth those words hold.
Michael Bloomberg: The US administration’s assault on data will hurt governance, markets and the economy
SummaryFears have arisen over America’s statistical system losing its integrity. As politics creeps in, the risks go far beyond transparency. It threatens policymaking, market confidence and the economy. America needs reliable facts, not dodgy data.
We have a saying at Bloomberg, one we brought with us to New York City Hall: “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.” The federal government is now in danger of proving just how much truth those words hold.
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