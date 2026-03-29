Michael Bloomberg: The US administration’s assault on data will hurt governance, markets and the economy

For over a century, Republicans and Democrats have agreed on the need for objective data to inform their debates. In the 1890s, when the Senate commissioned a novel study of prices and wages, Senator Nelson Aldrich, a Republican and staunch protectionist, explained the rationale: “There was no expectation that the members of the committee would agree about the political or even the economic bearings of the facts ascertained; but all were desirous that hereafter there should be no reason to question the integrity of the facts.”