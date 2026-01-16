Michael Bloomberg: The White House attack on Fed independence is a dangerous instance of overreach
The White House’s latest escalation of pressure on the US Federal Reserve marks a new threat to the central bank’s independence. The Trump administration’s myopic focus on short-term policy rates could come at a huge cost—by going against its own goal of cheaper credit over time.
The White House’s latest escalation of pressure on the Federal Reserve is a new and dangerous overreach. For the country’s sake—and, by the way, to avoid the collapse in popular support that would likely follow a severe financial-market backlash—the administration needs to think again.