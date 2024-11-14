Microfinance risk: Small loans can spell big trouble for Indian banks
Summary
- Watch out for signs of asset stress in India’s micro-finance sector after a phase of irrational exuberance. Bad loans, even if small, extract a cost by way of reduced profits as well as higher interest charges on credit across the board.
Once bitten twice shy" goes the old adage. But it clearly does not apply to banks. Or so it would seem. After having pursued aggressive lending to non-banking financial companies only to see the chicken come home to roost in the form of rising bad loans and recovery problems, banks are now seeing a replay of the same irrational exuberance.