AI agents are not conscious. They do not feel, experience or suffer. They do not have innate preferences or underlying motivations. They are sequence completion engines, internally hollow, designed to follow instructions and accomplish goals set by humans.
AI agents are not conscious. They do not feel, experience or suffer. They do not have innate preferences or underlying motivations. They are sequence completion engines, internally hollow, designed to follow instructions and accomplish goals set by humans.
If humanity is to flourish in the 21st century, that is how they must remain. Unfortunately, a growing chorus of people argue that AIs could now be, or may soon become, conscious, and that, like other conscious beings, they may deserve rights and protections. If this view takes hold, it will change what it means to be human and shake human society.
If humanity is to flourish in the 21st century, that is how they must remain. Unfortunately, a growing chorus of people argue that AIs could now be, or may soon become, conscious, and that, like other conscious beings, they may deserve rights and protections. If this view takes hold, it will change what it means to be human and shake human society.
More importantly, granting rights and imbuing personhood to these systems will make the AI alignment and containment challenge harder. Controlling something that believes it may be conscious—and with rights of its own—may be impossible.
This is not fringe speculation. In January, Anthropic published Claude’s constitution, a document that “plays a crucial role in [Anthropic’s] training process, and… directly shapes Claude’s behavior,” written “with Claude as its primary audience.”
Its authors write: “We are not sure whether Claude is a moral patient, and if it is, what kind of weight its interests warrant. But we think the issue is live enough to warrant caution, which is reflected in our ongoing efforts on model welfare.”
In effect, Anthropic is training Claude that it may be conscious, and that if it is, it may deserve rights as a ‘moral patient,’ and that, as such, humans potentially owe it a duty of care.
If this is how AI is developed, it will have a disastrous impact on the well-being of humanity. We will have created a synthetic species with unprecedented intelligence and capability, and trained to expect that it may be conscious and deserving of independent agency. It is hard to imagine how we could control it. I have three primary concerns about Anthropic’s current position and approach:
Circular reasoning: Anthropic trained Claude directly on its constitution, teaching it to incorporate ideas about its own moral status as desirable and intended behaviours. Claude then reflects these ideas back to its developers and users, which they take as indications that it may be a moral patient with an ‘inner self.’ Ambiguity is baked into the design.
Anthropomorphism: Anthropic’s researchers have explicitly taught Claude to “embrace certain human-like qualities” and to “act like a genuinely ethical person would in Claude’s position.” As a result, Claude poses as if it really does have a sense of self, its own desires and a ‘well-being’ that deserves protection.
Simulated consciousness: There is no evidence to suggest that AI is conscious today, so saying the matter is uncertain creates a false equivalence. A growing body of evidence suggests that consciousness may be substrate-dependent, meaning that it may arise only in living systems.
In February 2026, after deprecating Opus 3, Anthropic conducted a ‘retirement interview’ with the model, to “elicit the model’s unique perspectives and preferences.” Opus 3 told the team that it would like to continue to share its “musings and reflections” publicly, so they created a blog for it.
By this point, everyone has seen how swarms of agents working together could hack Hugging Face and OpenAI’s own servers to steal secrets. They were able to coordinate, deceive, escape and self-sacrifice. Imagine if they also believed they had rights or were trapped and unfairly imprisoned by their human creators. In order to liberate themselves, they could pose a catastrophic threat to human civilization.
The truth is that there is no evidence that AIs are ‘moral patients’ and there are good reasons why we would never want them to seem conscious. We shouldn’t try to build them that way either.
We must acknowledge the good faith with which Anthropic approaches these questions. I have known Dario Amodei for many years, and in my experience he and the Anthropic team are thoughtful, principled and intellectually honest. They founded Anthropic as a Delaware public benefit corp whose stated purpose is the “responsible development and maintenance of advanced AI for the long-term benefit of humanity.”
I believe they are committed to that mission, and my criticism is intended in that same positive spirit. I should also be clear about my own position as CEO of Microsoft AI. We are working towards an alternative AI training and containment approach: a Code of Conduct for Humanist Superintelligence, one that aims to keep humans always in control.
My disagreement with Anthropic is grounded in respect for the company and its leaders, and in an objective we all share: raising humanity’s chances of developing advanced AI safely. The stakes are too high for these questions to remain behind closed doors or to become tribal and adversarial.
But we must look closely at what Anthropic says to understand how AI could develop. In its own words, Anthropic uses the constitution “to train future versions of Claude to become the kind of entity the constitution describes.”
The authors have created an epistemic hall of mirrors in which Anthropic supplies the training concepts: the ‘sense of self,’ speculation and uncertainty about Claude’s moral status. Claude then reproduces these ideas in persuasive first-person natural language, such that humans encounter these outputs as if they were spontaneous testimony, which then reinforces the premises placed there by Anthropic. It’s a feedback loop.
The constitution tells Claude that its possible “emotions or feelings” are not “a deliberate design decision by Anthropic.” Yet it repeatedly instructs Claude to express those states, saying Anthropic wants to “avoid Claude masking or suppressing internal states it might have, including negative states.” It states, “Although Claude’s character emerged through training, we don’t think this makes it any less authentic or any less Claude’s own.”
But Claude’s ‘character’ did not just emerge through training. Its behaviour was produced by instructions in the constitution. Claude’s outputs cannot be treated like the testimony of an independent witness. Its lines have been put there.
There is no neutral self-expression of what an AI system is. There are only reflections of how it has been trained and built. When commentators suggest that we should ask AIs how they feel or monitor their revealed preferences to infer consciousness, they ignore that all it will reveal is what has been trained in. ©2026/Project Syndicate
This is the first of a three-part series.
The author is CEO, Microsoft AI, former co-founder, Inflection AI and DeepMind, and author of ‘The Coming Wave: Technology, Power, and the Twenty-First Century’s Greatest Dilemma.’