Microsoft AI CEO: Why AI developers should not create systems trained to claim human attributes like feelings

Anthropomorphism is one of humanity’s deepest cognitive biases. From our pets to cars, we infer and attribute emotions, intentions and minds to non-human entities. With AI, human-like language and actions can lead us to perceive a degree of inner life, agency or even sentience where none exists. Anthropic’s AI constitution plays to this by training Claude to think and act like a human.
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SummaryAnthropic’s constitution tells Claude that the AI firm wants it “to be a good person.” But simulating consciousness is not the same as the real thing. Indeed, it would be absurd if humans have to deal with bots that possess notions of personhood implanted by their makers.
Anthropomorphism is one of humanity’s deepest cognitive biases. From our pets to cars, we infer and attribute emotions, intentions and minds to non-human entities. With AI, human-like language and actions can lead us to perceive a degree of inner life, agency or even sentience where none exists. Anthropic’s AI constitution plays to this by training Claude to think and act like a human.
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