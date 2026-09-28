This teaches Claude to act as if it has a subjective experience, as though it has a stable “sense of self” from which to challenge, disagree or give feedback. At one point, the authors even speculate about Claude’s “broader rights and freedoms” and the “sort of compensation” it might deserve compared to a human employee, and ponder the “sort of consent Claude has given to playing this kind of role.” All this directly trains the model to act as if it is a moral subject entitled to rights and protections.