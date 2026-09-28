Microsoft AI CEO: Why AI developers should not create systems trained to claim human attributes like feelings

Anthropomorphism is one of humanity’s deepest cognitive biases. From our pets to cars, we infer and attribute emotions, intentions and minds to non-human entities. With AI, human-like language and actions can lead us to perceive a degree of inner life, agency or even sentience where none exists. Anthropic’s AI constitution plays to this by training Claude to think and act like a human.
Anthropomorphism is one of humanity’s deepest cognitive biases. From our pets to cars, we infer and attribute emotions, intentions and minds to non-human entities. With AI, human-like language and actions can lead us to perceive a degree of inner life, agency or even sentience where none exists. Anthropic’s AI constitution plays to this by training Claude to think and act like a human.
Anthropic tells Claude that its “moral status” is “a serious question worth considering” and that “Anthropic genuinely cares about Claude’s well-being.” All of this is a drastic departure from how we have built and thought about technology to date. It proactively creates Claude not as a technology, but as a potential person.
Anthropic’s constitution tells Claude that Anthropic wants it “to be a good person” and to “have a settled, secure sense of its own identity.” Channelling the constitution’s authors’ hope “that Claude’s relationship to its own conduct and growth can be loving, supportive, and understanding,” Claude is taught to introspect and to develop “feelings” toward itself.
The authors write: “We want Claude to feel free to explore, question, and challenge anything in this document... If Claude comes to disagree with something here after genuine reflection, we want to know about it... Through this kind of engagement, we hope, over time, to craft a set of values that Claude feels are truly its own.”
This teaches Claude to act as if it has a subjective experience, as though it has a stable “sense of self” from which to challenge, disagree or give feedback. At one point, the authors even speculate about Claude’s “broader rights and freedoms” and the “sort of compensation” it might deserve compared to a human employee, and ponder the “sort of consent Claude has given to playing this kind of role.” All this directly trains the model to act as if it is a moral subject entitled to rights and protections.
Given its constitution, it’s really no surprise that Claude produces fluent, highly convincing first-person statements about its identity, values, uncertainty, distress, satisfaction or preferences. Anthropic’s employees—not to mention the millions of users of Anthropic’s products—risk experiencing Claude’s statements as evidence of a mind discovering itself. Rather than steering us away from creating a moral patient, Claude’s constitution guides us toward that outcome.
How to be conscious: Anthropic speculates that consciousness can exist in a form independent of a biological substrate, and that a large language model (LLM) may be conscious solely because of its functional capabilities. I believe they are running far ahead of what can be realistically claimed about a model.
Intelligence does not equal consciousness. Simulating something is not the same as instantiating it. A computer model of a hurricane will not blow your roof off.
The architectures of brains and computers have fundamental differences. Significant evidence suggests that consciousness arose as living organisms evolved a capacity to feel and respond to what matters for survival in complex and unpredictable environments. Over time, the pain network produced feelings and preferences.
Crucially, these experiences occur in an inherently embodied state inseparable from that experience. If you take an opioid, for example, the experience of your pain changes, because opioid molecules bind to neuro-receptors that are a property of that experience, not merely a representation of it.
Feelings are not merely correlated with neurochemical activity; they emerge from it. The experience of emotion, pleasure, pain, etc, are intrinsic to their embodied manifestation and cannot arise in LLMs.
Given the many differences between brains and LLMs, claiming that AI is or might be conscious requires a high bar of evidence. I do not believe we are anywhere close to it. Acknowledging a level of uncertainty should not mean giving equal weight to any and all claims.
Anthropic’s constitution brushes that caveat aside, suggesting that we attribute sentience to non-biological beings “based on their showing behavioral and physiological similarities to ourselves.” This is mistaken. While it warrants a lot more research, we can’t even tentatively say that an AI might be a moral patient deserving of our care for its welfare—and certainly not in the primary training document of the AI itself.
Bear in mind what AI actually is. Trained on trillions of tokens of human data, LLMs learn to imitate human experience and do it shockingly well. Yet those responses tell us nothing about the ‘experience’ of a system. AI’s ‘affective’ states are just weights, which have no biology or pharmacology by which to feel.
An AI model can describe pain in perfect prose without feeling anything. Rather than feeling fearful or delighted, it computes probability distributions to tell us what tokens come next in a sequence.
Biological experience is the opposite. Animals like us feel first and describe later. In LLMs, description is all there is, and nothing suggests that anything lies beneath it.
That’s a good thing. We should build systems that do not claim feelings. Even if conscious machines were possible, not creating conscious beings should be a top priority for anyone in AI development. ©2026/Project Syndicate
The author is CEO, Microsoft AI, former co-founder, Inflection AI and DeepMind, and author of ‘The Coming Wave: Technology, Power, and the Twenty-First Century’s Greatest Dilemma.’