Hang on… Did Microsoft just admit that AI could dumb us down?
Summary
- It is a big investor in artificial intelligence but released a study on AI-led skill atrophy. Is this self-defeating? Or a marketing ploy to position itself as a promoter of responsible AI use?
Microsoft plans to spend $80 billion on artificial intelligence (AI) this year, reinforcing its position as a leading vendor. So why did it publish a research paper showing an erosion of critical-thinking skills among workers using Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT? Genuine scientific inquiry?