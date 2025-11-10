Microsoft wants AI to crack Gen Alpha’s slang but can machines really decode their cryptic talk?
AI can be trained to spot when an emoji turns from innocent to illicit, but it will always lag behind online slang which is constantly changing. The real challenge isn’t teaching machines to talk like kids—it’s getting adults to listen to them.
In the breakout Netflix crime drama Adolescence, British police scramble for clues after a 13-year-old boy is accused of killing his classmate. Scouring Instagram, investigators initially assume he and the victim were friends—until an officer’s teenage son explains that the emojis under his posts are cloaked references to something more nefarious.