Tech giants like Microsoft would be wise to invest more research into studying youth linguistics, not just for content moderation but to understand the online worlds kids live in, especially if “crimefluencers" are actually on the rise. Still, AI will never be a substitute for inter-generational dialogue. Parents, caregivers and authorities trying to keep children safe shouldn’t rely on it as a panacea. LLM’s ability to identify patterns in a text doesn’t equate to a true understanding of their meanings.