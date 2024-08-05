Opinion
How the East got ahead of the West on facial recognition technology
Summary
- While concerns of ethics and racial bias made Microsoft, Amazon and IBM demur on this technology’s use for law enforcement in the US, state backing of facial recognition tools might have spelt better accuracy in India and China.
In 2020, Microsoft, Amazon and IBM announced they would halt the sale of facial recognition technology to police forces. Ethical concerns and the potential for racial bias in these systems primarily drove this decision.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more