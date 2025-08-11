Artificial workforce: Microsoft’s layoffs are a canary in the coal mine for white-collar jobs
Ravi Venkatesan 5 min read 11 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
A warning has been sounded. We must adapt swiftly to the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on employment and use this technology to uplift rather than displace workers. Here’s how we can go about it.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In July, Microsoft announced it was laying off 9,000 employees, bringing the total job cuts this year to over 15,000. This isn’t a company in trouble. Quite the opposite: Microsoft just reported a quarterly net income of $27.2 billion, and its stock price has soared past $500 per share.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story