This challenges a popular myth—that only routine or low-end jobs are at risk. AI excels at generating code, writing and summarizing documents, and analysing large data-sets. And it is improving rapidly. Many tech CEOs like to downplay the coming tsunami with soothing ideas such as “AI won’t replace you—a person using AI will" and “every technology destroys some jobs but creates many others and AI is no different." These are simplistic and self-serving. Be very clear: in the medium and short terms, which are what matter for most of us, AI will likely have a devastating impact on a lot of white-collar jobs and wages.