Microsoft’s $20 billion AI deal will shake up how we work

Hospitals love it. They get happier doctors, who can see more patients, and there’s a reduced risk of clinical mistakes. Citing a survey, Nuance notes the percentage of doctors feeling burnout and fatigue dropped to 17% from 72% with the use of DAX. Physicians say it also enables higher quality care because they can focus on treating patients instead of doing data entry. The excitement has reached investors. During Nuance’s most recent earnings call, nearly every question from Wall Street touched upon DAX’s prospects. While the use of DAX is still in the early stages, the financial future looks bright. Earlier this year, Nuance said revenue from DAX could rise to as much as $250 million by 2023 from an estimated $15 million or so this year, and it was seeing rising interest from current and new customers.

