Microsoft’s Inflection point: Acquire what you can’t create

It’s almost impossible for an artificial intelligence (AI) startup to build anything as good as ChatGPT, but a company called Inflection was getting there. Last year the Palo Alto, California-based firm raised $1.3 billion in a single fund-raising round to turn its chatbot Pi into a personal assistant for everything. It built up a phenomenal cache of computing power, gaining access to thousands of coveted graphics-processing unit chips from Nvidia and was on track to surpass OpenAI’s free version of ChatGPT with a model it had built, remarkably, from scratch. Compared to most startups, Inflection’s path to success looked smooth. So it came as a shock to the industry on Tuesday when Inflection announced that its co-founders Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan, along with most of its employees, would be joining its investor Microsoft as employees, and that Suleyman would lead the software giant’s consumer AI business.