Andy Burnham’s speech at the Labour Party’s annual conference was memorable. Unlike his predecessor, the new British prime minister sounded heartfelt and hopeful. He took a few big swings at hard policies as well. Reform is promised for elderly care and Britain’s bloated welfare regime, as is a “national conversation” on the relationship with the European Union and the UK’s outdated winner-takes-all electoral system.
Mihir Sharma: The British PM's proposals to unlock economic growth in the country could end up as a recipe for decline
SummaryThe UK prime minister recently expressed his ideas on how he hopes to ‘optimize the conditions for businesses to grow.’ But his theory of combining statism with localism is unlikely to boost GDP expansion. Here's why
Andy Burnham’s speech at the Labour Party’s annual conference was memorable. Unlike his predecessor, the new British prime minister sounded heartfelt and hopeful. He took a few big swings at hard policies as well. Reform is promised for elderly care and Britain’s bloated welfare regime, as is a “national conversation” on the relationship with the European Union and the UK’s outdated winner-takes-all electoral system.
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