Opinion
Mihir Sharma: Musk’s plans for India reveal cracks in Trump’s political coalition
Summary
- US President Donald Trump’s electoral base expects him to put America and Americans first. But some of his acolytes, like disruptor-in-chief Elon Musk, have their own ideas about what’s best for tech businesses like his own.
Elon Musk’s companies may finally have cracked open the Indian market, though the reaction from US President Donald Trump shows the coalition he’s constructed is more fragile than it appears.
