Mikhail Gorbachev: Traitor, misfit or Soviet visionary?

Was Gorbachev a misfit who gambled and lost everything, or a visionary who dared to imagine a Russia that could free itself from its absolutist past? The fact that he garnered less than 1% of votes when he contested the democratic Russian presidential election against his bête noire Boris Yeltsin in 1996, and the high popularity Putin has sustained, suggest that Gorbachev was not in sync with the Russian psyche, which appears to still tolerate some form of strongman rule and a dominant patronizing state.